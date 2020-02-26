CDC spokesperson: 15th case of coronavirus discovered in U.S. confirmed in Northern Calif.

article

The Center for Disease Control confirmed on Wednesday, the 15th case of the coronavirus that was tested positive in the U.S.

A CDC spokesperson at Travis Air Force Base said the latest COVID-19 case was in Northern California, but he did not provide an exact location.

According to the Washington Post, it's the first coronavirus case of a person who did not travel from Japan or any foreign country nor did the patient have contact with someone who had the virus.

However, authorities are not disclosing how the patient contracted the virus.

