CDC updates guidance to say coronavirus can spread through the air

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance online to say that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through the air.

“It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes,” the updated CDC language states. “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes).”

“In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk,” the guidance adds.

An image taken Sept. 14, 2020 shows two people running on treadmills inside a gym in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists and medical experts have been racing to better understand the novel coronavirus and how it spreads. The CDC website still says inhalation of respiratory droplets or small particles when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks is thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Particularly between people who are in close contact with one another — about 6 feet.

But the additional guidance comes amid mounting scientific evidence suggesting that even tinier virus particles can also linger in the air and infect people as they inhale. In July, more than 200 scientists from a variety of fields contributed to an open letter calling on the World Health Organization to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread through the air and urging the global body to update its official guidance on the subject.

Advertisement

RELATED: Airborne COVID-19: What does it mean, how does it increase risk and what are the steps to stay safe?

The scientists wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in micro-droplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

These micro-droplets, or aerosols, contain less virus than large droplets do when a person coughs or sneezes. But because they are lighter, they can also linger in the air for an extended period of time, possibly for longer in confined areas that aren’t well ventilated, researchers say.

The CDC also updated its information on how to avoid being exposed to the virus, which includes “stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible.”

The agency states that individuals should “cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. Masks should not replace other prevention measures.” Washing hands with soap and water is also advised, or the use of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when hand washing isn’t available.

RELATED: CDC director says face masks ‘more guaranteed’ to protect against COVID-19 than vaccine

The CDC says that individuals should also “stay home and isolate from others when sick and use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces.”

Regarding asymptomatic transmission, the agency states that “people who are infected but do not show symptoms can spread the virus to others.”

Last week, the CDC dropped a controversial piece of COVID-19 guidance that said people who didn’t have symptoms didn't need to get tested — which prompted a rash of criticism from health experts.

The CDC now says anyone who has been within 6 feet of a person with confirmed infection for at least 15 minutes should get a test. The agency called the changes a “clarification” that was needed “due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.”

RELATED: CDC drops controversial coronavirus testing guidance

More than 6.8 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the United States, and nearly 200,000 have died, according to data compiled Sept. 21 by Johns Hopkins University.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.