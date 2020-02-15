Cecil B. Moore mural in North Philadelphia spray-painted with racial slur

article

The well-known mural of Cecil B. Moore in North Philadelphia has been defaced.

A racial slur was spray-painted on the mural at North Bouvier Street and West Jefferson Street. Officials did not indicate when the damage to the mural took place.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke saw the mural with the racial slur Saturday morning. Clarke was swift to react, saying, “The graffiti scrawled on the mural honoring Cecil B. Moore was offensive and racist. Cecil B. Moore was a major leader in the civil rights movement in Philadelphia and a city councilman from North Philly. It sends a signal of hate which we will not tolerate in the City of Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident.

