Census Bureau set to release detailed population data

Politicians giving victory speeches over the next decade will likely be able to trace their paths to power back to the census data being released Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET where it will release the data it collected during the 2020 census.

When the bureau shared preliminary data earlier this year, it showed the population of the United States had grown to 331 million and showed the population of each state. Thursday’s data will contain a more detailed breakdown of exactly where those 331 million people live within each state.

The city, county and neighborhood-level breakdown will play a crucial role in how officials redraw districting maps, which the Constitution requires every 10 years. Those maps are used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives and state legislatures.

The districts could be drawn so that the population of a state is divided up evenly. But politicians have historically drawn them to create advantages in future elections. It’s a process known as gerrymandering, and it is perfectly legal on the basis of crafting a political advantage. Districts, however, run into trouble when they are drawn on the basis of race.

After the 2010 census, maps drawn by many Republican-led states faced lawsuits that ultimately saw the maps thrown out. Democrats gained a total of 11 seats in the U.S. House after courts struck down Republican-drawn districts in four states and ordered new ones between the 2016 and 2020 elections, the Associated Press reported.

Much like after the last census, Republicans will hold greater sway in redistricting. The GOP will control the maps of 20 states, which accounts for 187 U.S. House districts.

Those states include Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina — which have all emerged as battleground states in recent years.

Florida went for President Barack Obama in 2012 but voted for President Donald Trump in each of the last two elections. Georgia had been firmly in Republican hands since 1996, but President Joe Biden wrestled it away in 2020.

The U.S. Census logo appears on census materials received in the mail with an invitation to fill out census information online on March 19, 2020, in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Texas is gaining two seats while Florida and North Carolina are gaining one.

The GOP can use new maps to divide districts occupied by more Democratic voters, which would weaken their hold on their House seats. They could also eliminate the district altogether by combining it with a more conservative district.

Democrats could do the same with the eight states they control the maps in. Those 16 states account for 75 House seats.

Illinois and New York are among the states in Democratic hands. Their populations fell enough to cost them a seat in the House. They can make up that loss by using the maps to squeeze out Republicans holding House seats.

Sixteen other states will have their maps drawn by independent commissions or split state governments, meaning the governor is of a different party than the ruling party in the legislature.

The remaining six states — Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming — have populations too small for more than one House seat. Much like Senators, their House members represent the entire state.

This story was reported from Atlanta.