Chalfont residents asked to shelter in place due to police activity

Police in Chalfont have asked residents to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity.

Residents located in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marian Road are advised to shelter in place.

Motorists have also been asked to avoid the area as the street are temporarily closed.

Police have not said why they responded to the area.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.

