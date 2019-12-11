Charges dropped against twin brother in football star’s death; father to be charged

Officials have dropped all charges, including a murder charge, against a Philadelphia teen in connection with his twin brother’s death.

Fayaadh Gilliard appeared in court Wednesday morning in connection with the Dec. 1 incident that claimed the life of Suhail Gilliard.

"All I want to say is that it ain’t over. I got unfinished business me and my brother we had dreams and I plan on fulfilling those dreams," Fayaadh told FOX 29's Jeff Cole. “Dreams, big dreams, school, football, music—anything."

Fayaadh Gilliard spoke outside the courthouse Wednesday after charges were dropped.

The family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, has said the incident occurred while the boys and their sister were visiting their father in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood.

According to police, Fayaadh was handling a gun when it went off and struck his brother. Johnson says it was an accident and his family says that Fayaadh is a victim as well.

"I want to be very clear Fayaadh Gilliard was not walking around with a gun before this incident took place. That young man never as much held a toy gun in his hand. He was not raised that way," Johnson said. "He is a person who carries just about a 3.0 GPA. He is co-captain of the football team at Mastery Charter."

A star high school football player has died after police say his twin brother was handling a gun that went off and struck him on Sunday.

Fayaadh had originally been charged with murder, obstruction of justice and related offenses.

Suhail was a three-time all public league running back for the Mastery Charter Pumas, and had just finished his senior season days before his death.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says the boys' father, Aleem Gillard, illegally possessed a gun and is under investigation. According to Krasner, Gillard showed the boys how to load and unload the gun.

