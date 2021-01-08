Charges expected in killing of Bucks County chiropractor

Prosecutors in Bucks County are expected to announce charges in connection to the murder of a chiropractor in Bensalem last November.

Detectives say Dr. James Sowa was found dead inside his home on 3161 Hulmeville Road on Nov. 2. The 64-year-old also used his home as a chiropractor's office, police say.

Officials ruled the manner of death a homicide after investigators say Sowa suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will provide an update on the investigation during a Friday morning press conference. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

