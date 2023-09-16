Charlie Manuel, former Phillies manager, suffers stroke during medical procedure

article

Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel is in the hospital after suffering a stroke during a medical procedure Saturday, the team announced.

The Phillies issued a brief release Saturday afternoon stating that Manuel had been undergoing a medical procedure in Florida.

Doctors were able to quickly intervene and remove a blood clot, according to the release.

"The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot," the release read. "The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

Manuel, 79, managed the Phillies for 9 seasons leading the team to two Pennants and one World Series title.

He compiled a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team's Wall of Fame in 2014. Manuel rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.

Manuel also played six seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969-75.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.