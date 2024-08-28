Check your ticket! $1 million Powerball winning ticket from neighborhood corner store about to expire

Time is running out for someone in Philly to take the money and run. Someone is sitting on a winning $1 million lottery ticket and they might not even know it. The clock is ticking to claim the prize.

It’s only good for one year. It was sold on October 4, 2023 in East Germantown as part of that historic Powerball run that got up over a billion dollars. Many in the community talked about their longing for the ticket to be theirs.

George Taylor stated, "I’m thinking I wish it was me. I wish I knew who the person was, I’d give them a call."

Resident Nafesa Dickerson added, "I wish I was that person. I don’t do the lottery thing. I kind of wish I do, now."

The ticket was purchased at United Food Market, a little corner store located at 500 East Walnut Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn. The winning numbers are 9 – 35 – 54 – 63 and 64.

"I can’t believe it. I would have been here first thing that morning," resident Jamar Johnson said. "I can’t believe it. It’s crazy, though."

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney asked, "Don’t you think it has to be someone in the neighborhood?"

Taylor replied, "I think it is."

Related article

Most folks agree there is a strong chance the big winner is probably a regular at the store and lives nearby.

Dickerson continued, "A lot of people come here to play the lottery every day, so it has to be somebody. They probably just tucked it away."

Timmeney asked, "You said your mom plays?"

"Yeah, she does," Dickerson answered. "October 4th, 2023, yeah."

"Have her check," Timmeney said.

"I’m gonna have her check," Dickerson stated.

Resident Anita Bailey-Johnson said, "I’m shocked that you can buy a ticket right here and be a million-dollar winner and not know it. Amazing. They better hurry up. Real quick."

Bailey-Johnson said she plans on telling everyone in the neighborhood, so the ticket doesn’t go unclaimed. "Even my own kids. They don't live in the city, but when they come to visit, they come to this store and I know they play Powerball, so I'm definitely going to have them check them. You never know. Never know."