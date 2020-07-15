Chester Children’s Chorus releases song and video in response to George Floyd's death

The Chester Children’s Chorus recreated a song, originally about the death of Eric Garner, and released a music video about the death of George Floyd.

"So our children would have the opportunity to grieve as a choir," said Chorus Founder and musical director John Alston.

"It was definitely something we had to do. You had to hear it come from black children. You had to hear those lyrics. I still can't breathe," said Skyy Brooks, a member of the Chorus.

After the murder of George Floyd in May, the choir says they felt it was appropriate to make a song in his honor.

"This is not just a horrible cycle that begins with Eric Garner and continues with George Floyd, this is a cycle that has been spiraling since slavery," said Alston.

Shamir Bryant, a member, continued, "It took a lot of emotion into that video, and even watching it now, it still hits. It's just sad that it's happening.”

Advertisement

Bryant and Brooks say that it is very important that people see their video, even though they have not seen each other in several months due to the pandemic. They are both optimistic about what the future holds.

"I want them to know this is our life. This is what we have to go through every day. There is always a possibility of change. There's always hope," said Brooks.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP