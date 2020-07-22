Chester County sees spike in coronavirus cases

For several days, Chester County reported a major spike in coronavirus cases.

“It’s absolutely concerning. It’s telling us as the county continues to open, as fatigue sets in with our residents, we’re seeing increase,” Chester County Public Health Director Jeanne Casner said.

Cases in the past seven days are up 40 percent from the seven days before that. The county's health director believes summer gatherings and graduation parties may be to blame.

"More people are traveling, more people are traveling outside of Chester County, and coming back and they have put themselves in risk. Situations in groups, social settings without masks, and its taking its toll," Casner said.

The borough's parks and rec department announced Wednesday some of the town's biggest events, including the Halloween parade are canceled for the remainder of the year.

