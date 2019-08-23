Chester man accused of running 2 women over with pickup truck, killing 1

article

Prosecutors announced the arrest of a Chester man accused of running two women over with his pickup truck, killing one.

Daniel Williams, 36, is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first and third-degree and two counts of aggravated assault, which are all felonies of the first-degree, accidents involving death or personal injury, a felony of the third-degree, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the first-degree and related offenses.

“In this case, the victim, Shantel Harmon, was ruthlessly run down while fleeing for her life. As the result of surveillance video and assistance from the community, law enforcement was able to quickly identify and apprehend Daniel Williams for this senseless and cold-blooded murder. I would like to commend the investigative work of Tinicum Township Police Sergeant Simpkins and CID Detective Jay, along with the many officers who assisted in the apprehending this dangerous individual,” said District Attorney Kat Copeland.

Tinicum Township police were called to the Sunoco Service Station at 15 Industrial Highway in Tinicum Township on Aug. 22.

Investigators say at the scene, police observed the entire front of the Sunoco Service Station store had been destroyed. Two female victims, one of whom was later identified as Shantel Harmon, 26, were observed on ground in the front of the store, suffering from significant injuries, according to police. According to investigators, both victims were taken to the hospital where Shantel Harmon was pronounced deceased and the second female victim was treated for her injuries.

Police say Harmon was observed running through the parking lot towards the front of the store while screaming. Harmon was then violently struck by a Nissan pickup truck allegedly being driven by Daniel Williams, prosecutors say.

According to investigators, Williams backed the truck up, and then proceeded forward, crashing through the front of the store, and again running over Harmon while also striking the second female victim. Authorities say he again placed his pickup truck in reverse and fled the scene.

A witness observed Williams’ pickup truck fleeing the scene and followed it to while calling 911 and providing a description and tag number of the truck. Numerous officers from neighboring police departments arrived in the area and observed the pickup truck parked in an alley in Chester.

The pickup truck had heavy front-end damage with blood on the passenger side of the car. Investigators say Williams was found in the area hiding under a vehicle and was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Chester Crozer Medical Center for evaluation and while being treated. Authorties say a Visa card in the name of Shantel Harmon was located inside Williams’ wallet.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 9.