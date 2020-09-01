Chester man sought in stabbing at Camden County water park

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say was responsible for a stabbing outside of a Camden County water park.

The incident occurred two weeks ago at Sahara Sam's Oasis Water Park on the 500 block of Route 73 North in West Berlin.

Rashawn Parker Jr., a Chester, Pennsylvania resident, is wanted in connection with the incident.

Authorities say Parker attempted to leave the park with his child despite not having custody.

Other adults attempted to intervene and detectives say Parker became physically aggressive, punching a woman and stabbing a man before driving away.

Anyone with information regarding Parker's whereabouts is asked to call police.

