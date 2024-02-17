Chester officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed: sources

article

A police officer in Chester was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop and as gunfire was exchanged, the suspect was shot.

The initial scene unfolded at West 9th and Kerlin streets Saturday afternoon around 4:30, officials said.

An officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the location.

The suspect refused to comply, leaving his vehicle and taking aim at the officer, hitting the officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Sources of FOX 29’s Steve Keeley say the suspect has since died from his injuries.

The officer was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with critical injuries. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced in a briefing the officer is expected to survive his injuries.

Saturday's shooting follows on the heels of an East Lasndowne family shot and killed, as the suspect torched their home, after shooting at officers, striking two of them, before the house burned to the ground 10 days ago.