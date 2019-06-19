Chicago family celebrates Father's Day with new quadruplets

article

Two parents from west suburban Woodridge celebrated Father’s Day this year after the birth of four children last week.

Silver and Onyinye Stanley Nwagha welcomed their four newborns – three girls and one boy – on Monday, June 10, at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The children were born via C-section.

Silver took the pregnancy to 34 weeks, a hospital official said, which is unusually long for quadruplets.

Silver was discharged from the hospital on Friday, June 14 – just in time to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with Onyinye and their 2-year-old son Chinemere.

The newborns have been named Zara, Sochimaobim, Amaka and Muna.

The birth of triplets or more is rare in the U.S. - approximately 102 of every 100,000 live births include triplets or more, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.