Child, 4, critical after shooting in Olney

A four-year-old was shot in the hip in Olney Saturday night, officials say.

Police responded to the 5500 block of North 4th Street Saturday, just before 8 p.m., for a reported shooting.

When they arrived to the location, authorities say police found a four-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The child was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Investigators indicate the shooter is reportedly someone the child's family knows. They believe the shooting was an accident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

