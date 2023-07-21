Body of young girl found in Delaware River in Philadelphia: police

article

Philadelphia police say they have the recovered the body of a small child from the Delaware River near the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police say the body of a young girl, approximately 2-years-old, was found in the water near the 3900 block of North Delaware Avenue after they received a 911 call.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released more information about the identify of the child or a cause of death at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 29 for updates.