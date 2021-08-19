9-month-old girl shot in head in apparent accidental shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Police say a 9-month-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the head in Chester.
It happened on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The child was first treated at Crozer and has since been transported to DuPont for further treatment.
The shooting appears to be accidental, according to police.
The investigation is going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
