Weather Authority: Chilly overnight sets up warmer Friday with conditions to improve by weekend

The system bringing the region the cool, dreary, rainy conditions has moved offshore and conditions will begin to improve going forward.

Overnight into Friday morning, it will be chilly, as lows will dip into the low to mid 40s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy, with some showers later in the day, but temps inch closer to average, topping out in the low 60s. There will be more sunshine and warmer conditions for Friday.

The weekend looks very pleasant and, perhaps, could shape up into one of the best spring weekends of the season. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and everyone will see highs in the low to mid 70s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 45

FRIDAY: Spotty shower. High: 63, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 56

MONDAY: Above average. High: 77, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 72, Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 68, Low: 51