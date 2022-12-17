Weather Authority: Chilly Saturday night leads to quiet, chilly Sunday

Saturday saw a partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s, but the wind made it feel cooler.

Overnight into Sunday will be chilly with lows dipping into the 20s, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be quiet and chillier than Saturday, with highs only reaching to the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies and a bit of wind.

The early part of next week will be dry, chilly and quiet and Wednesday – the first day of winter – will see clouds begin to thicken, but also dry and chilly.

Forecasters are watching a system develop for Thursday and Friday which looks as if it will bring rain and a little bit of snow.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 28

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 41, Low: 29

MONDAY: Still windy. High: 40, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Still chilly. High: 41, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Winter begins. High: 43, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Rain to snow? High: 49, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Watching for snow. High: 51, Low: 18