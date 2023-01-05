Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures return for cool weekend with possibility of snow

Temperatures in the Delaware Valley are returning to normal after a stretch of unseasonably warm conditions.

Early morning temps are starting in the 30s and 40s as some scattered showers bring rain to different parts of the area.

The nuisance showers are set to continue throughout the day as temperatures rise to the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, wintry precipitation is expected to move into the area in the evening into Monday morning.

Some areas could see up to an inch and a half of snow or rain, depending on temperatures.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 50, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 46, Low: 34

SUNDAY: High: 43, Low: 30

MONDAY: High: 47, Low: 35

TUESDAY: High: 48, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: High: 48, Low: 30

THURSDAY: High: 45, Low: 28