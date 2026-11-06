Philly's Christmas Village returns to LOVE Park this month: Dates, events, what to know

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The Brief Philadelphia's iconic Christmas Village will be open from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27 at LOVE Park and City Hall. Admission is free to the outdoor German-style market, which features handcrafted gifts, local vendors, and warm holiday treats like bratwurst and mulled wine. The 30-foot-tall Christmas Pyramid, Ferris wheel, and double-decker carousel will all return for the 2026 season.



One of Philadelphia's most beloved holiday traditions is officially coming back to Center City.

The outdoor German-style Christmas Village will return to LOVE Park and City Hall this winter, transforming the heart of the city into a festive wonderland of lights, shopping, and holiday treats.

Ringing in the holiday season

What we know:

The 2026 Christmas Village will run from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Dec. 27. Admission to the village is completely free, with food, drinks, shopping, and rides operating on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The market will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The village will also have special holiday hours, opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Shoppers can expect a massive selection of local and international vendors selling handmade holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry, and crafts. The famous food and beverage stalls will also be back, serving up traditional bratwurst, waffles, gingerbread, and the village's signature mulled wine served in collectible mugs.

2026 Layout Plan - LOVE Park

Family attractions include the double-decker carousel, the kids' train, a Ferris wheel offering elevated views of Center City, and the 30-foot-tall illuminated wooden Christmas Pyramid that debuted in 2025.

The outdoor festival remains dog-friendly, though pets are not permitted inside the Käthe Wohlfahrt vending area.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet released the official 2026 layout map or the complete list of vendors for the City Hall Courtyard and North Broad sections.

What's next:

The full 2026 vendor list and layout plan will be released later in November ahead of opening weekend.

Visitors should note that the market will be closed for a brief period early in the season on Monday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, before officially remaining open through the holidays. The village will also be closed on Christmas Day.