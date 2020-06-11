Christopher Columbus statue removed from Camden’s Farnham Park

The Christopher Columbus statue has been removed from Camden’s Farnham Park.

SKYFOX flew over the scene as the statue was being removed Thursday around 6 p.m. from the park on the 1600 block of Baird Blvd.

"The Christopher Columbus Statue located at Camden’s Farnham Park, has long been a controversial symbol. Its presence has long pained the residents of the community. Previously, there have been requests to remove the statue as the community no longer supports the monument. It is long overdue, but we must now establish a plan to reexamine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices," the City of Camden wrote in a press release.

Protesters in cities around the United States have been tearing down, defacing and otherwise vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus as an offshoot of the protests over George Floyd's death.

RELATED: Statue of Christopher Columbus beheaded in Boston

Philadelphia is home to two Christopher Columbus statues and Delaware Avenue was was renamed Columbus Boulevard almost 30 years ago. No word on if the city plans on removing the statues.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP