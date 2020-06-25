City leaders to provide update on police response to I-676 demonstration on June 1

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will provide an update on the demonstrations on I-676 back on June 1 which ended with police using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police released dashcam video from a patrol vehicle that was on the Vine Street Expressway during the protests.

In the video, hundreds of protesters are walking down the interstate, holding signs and chanting. At one point, one person sprayed something on the police vehicle's windshield, blocking the view of the camera.

Tear gas was used as “a means to safely diffuse a volatile and dangerous situation” when protesters spilled onto an interstate highway in the heart of Philadelphia just before a curfew took effect, Philadelphia Police Commissioner said earlier this month.

Police fired nonlethal bullets into the crowd and halted traffic during the Monday evening rush hour, and more than two dozen people were arrested during ongoing protests following George Floyd's death and other recent racially-charged killings.

The tear gas was used “when it became increasingly clear that other measures were ineffective" at dispersing the crowd, Outlaw said.

On the night of the incident, Kenney and Outlaw released a joint statement claiming the some of the canisters deployed were simply white smoke.

“I want to assure the public that this was not a decision that anyone took lightly. It was made because we simply cannot condone behaviors that endanger the lives of others, like traversing an open highway. The officers on site were concerned about the safety of protestors as well as those who may be driving on the highway," Kenney added in the statement.

The use of tear gas is now being investigated by internal affairs.

Protesters race up a hill after being shot by tear gas after a march through Center City on June 1, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota w Expand

