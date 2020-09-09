City of Philadelphia offers 20K for information leading to arrest in deadly hit-and-run

article

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person driving a vehicle which, police say, hit and killed a man on a bicycle July 12th.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday.

Authorities say 32-year-old William Lindsay was riding a bicycle Sunday night, July 12th, about 8:35 p.m., on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue when, according to authorities, he was struck by a vehicle. Responding officers found him unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

An investigation has determined the vehicle in question is described as a light colored car, possibly a 2010 to 2015 Chevy Camaro, with a red racing stripe on the hood and trunk. The car also had a moon roof and tinted windows. There may be damage to the passenger side front windshield.

Police say the car continued traveling northbound on Route 1 from Ridge Avenue, after the incident.

The Fraternal Order of Police is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 3181.

To submit a telephone tip, call 215-686-TIPS or text tip to PPD TIP or 773847. A tip can also be submitted anonymously, here.

