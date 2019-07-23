Cleanup continues after powerful storms slam the area

Severe thunderstorms broke high temperatures in Pennsylvania but left behind power outages and mass transit issues in parts of the state.

The last of the heaviest storms passed through Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

PECO reports more than 8,000 homes and businesses are without electricity, with most in Bucks County. PSE&G has restored power to approximately 200,000 customers impacted by the storm. They are working around the clock to help restore the 44,000 remaining customers without power.

Powerful winds knocked down trees across the region, including here in Delaware County.

The storms packed powerful winds, downing power lines and trees. A large tree fell and knocked down power lines between PATCO's Woodcrest and Ashland stations Monday night.

The National Weather Service said the daily rainfall record for July 22 was broken at Lehigh Valley International Airport. The service recorded approximately 2 1/2 inches of rain. The previous daily record was 1.54 inches, set in 1938.

A tree fell near the Princeton Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.