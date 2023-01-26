Weather Authority: Clear, chilly Thursday night makes way for chilly, sunny Friday

Thursday has seen 30 to 40 mph wind gusts and that wind will continue into the evening, so bundle up.

Temperatures in the overnight will drop to a seasonable range, heading into the lower 20s in the Poconos, to the lower 30s across the Delaware Valley, under clear skies.

Friday will be seasonably chilly and quiet, with winds diminishing by the evening and Saturday will see temperatures edge up close to 50 degrees, making an overall pleasant day for late January.

Conditions will be dry for the Eagles NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field before rain moves in around 11 p.m.

Temperatures for Sunday's game will be comfortable at 50 degrees at the start and 40s by the time the game ends.

Looking ahead, winter would appear to be making a comeback after Groundhog Day, as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s for highs by the end of next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low: 33

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 52, Low: 41

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Rain, snow. High: 43, Low: 28