Weather Authority: Clear, cool Wednesday night gives way to beautiful, warm Thursday

Such a beautiful day across the Delaware Valley, with high pressure in control, Wednesday has seen clear, blue skies, low humidity, light breezes and temps in the low 70s. Chamber of Commerce weather.

Overnight into Thursday, skies will be clear and temps will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be another beautiful, although a touch warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast early Saturday morning. If you are heading to the Taylor Swift concert Friday night, at the Linc, showers begin to inch close to the stadium, though Taylor fans will likely see the entire concert under dry skies.

The rain moves in in earnest by Saturday morning, by 2 a.m. The rain will make its way off the coast by the mid to late afternoon.

Mother’s Day looks good, with highs in the mid-70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 73, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 85, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 76, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 74, Low: 57

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 72, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 54