Weather Authority: Cloudy, balmy Friday night ahead of Saturday scattered showers, mild temps

Friday saw summer-like conditions under partly cloudy skies, but change is on the horizon for a busy weekend in the Delaware Valley.

Overnight will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temps, just touching the mid-60s.

The rain moves in Saturday mid to late morning, right through the afternoon and into the early evening, but FOX 29’s Scott Williams says the rain will be scattered and location is key.

The northern suburbs may see very little to no rain, while further south more rain is expected. But, it certainly won’t wash out the day. The good news is the rain pushes offshore by about dinnertime.

Mother’s Day will be beautiful, with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. A good day to take mom out for brunch or dinner or a picnic.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 64

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 75, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 75, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Warm again. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 72, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 55