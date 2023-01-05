Weather Authority: Cloudy skies, occasional showers overnight bring temps close to normal

Persistent cloud cover did not spoil the above-average temperatures across the Delaware Valley, as temps peaked around 15 to 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures are headed much closer to normal highs and lows for winter beginning Friday.

Overnight into Friday, expect cloudy skies with occasional showers and lows reaching the lower 40s.

Friday’s high will only hit the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with clouds in the morning and sunshine for the afternoon.

Most of the weekend will be dry and closer to average, with highs in the 40s and lows at or below freezing.

It will be chilly if you’re headed to the Linc with clouds on the increase throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning rain and a possible rain snow mix will move through the region, but it will move out by midday Monday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, occasional showers. Low: 43

FRIDAY: A.m. clouds, P.m. sun. High: 50, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 46, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Chilly for Eagles. High: 43, Low: 29

MONDAY: A.m. rain/snow. High: 46, Low: 33

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 50, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 46, Low: 33