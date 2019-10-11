Coastal flooding forces school delays in Ocean City, Ventnor

Coastal flooding has forced two school districts to open on a two-hour delay Friday morning.

Ocean City and Ventnor School Districts were forced to open on a delayed schedule due to flooding on area roadways.

A coastal storm has been impacting towns up and down the coast for the last few days.

SKYFOX video from Thursday night showed flooding in parking lots along Route 322.

Water was so high in some areas, it was approaching front doors of some businesses.