Weather Authority: Coastal system lifts north as strong wind blows in overnight into Friday

The Delaware Valley spent Thursday being impacted by a coastal storm, pounding elevated areas with snow as other areas deal with rain, but the system is moving to the north and east and the wind is blowing in.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the Delaware Valley will see occasional showers overnight, while some snow lingers in the Poconos, where a Winter Storm Warning for three to six inches of snow is in effect until Friday morning.

Temperatures will rise overnight into Friday morning to around 50 degrees, before dropping into the 40s during the day.

Wind speeds are increasing with the changeover from snow to rain, while temperatures have increased. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph can be expected across much of the region, with wind gusting up to 50 mph down at the shore.

Several counties, including Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean, are under a wind advisory from Thursday evening until Friday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in place until Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, after the coastal storm leaves the area, temperatures will drop, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low: 44

FRIDAY: Showers end. A.M. High: 51, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 38, Low: 28

MONDAY: Cold, dry. High: 41, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Sun, dry. High: 42, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Dry, colder. High: 39, Low: 26