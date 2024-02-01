Coatesville plane crash: Emergency crews respond to fatal plane crash

Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash Thursday in Coatesville, in which one person died.

The crash appears to have happened on Old Wilmington Pike in West Caln Township.

The Grumman GA 7, twin engine 4-seat plane took off from nearby Chester County Carlson Airport and was in the air approximately two minutes, according to FlightAware, before it crashed on the property of an Amish farmhouse.

SkyFOX footage shows the crashed aircraft surrounded by debris in a field behind the home.

The pilot was the only person on board and that person died from their injuries, according to officials.Authorities said the pilot is a man in his 60s, but no additional details were provided.

The Chester County Medical Examiner was on scene as the FAA and the NTSB made their way to the scene to examine the cause of the crash.