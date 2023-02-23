Weather Authority: Cold front causing drop in temperatures Friday ahead of weekend with some morning snow

After a beautiful Thursday that brought a taste of May to the Delaware Valley, temperatures and conditions are set to become more seasonable.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the weekend conditions will be a reminder that winter is still here.

A cold front is coming through, causing a drop in temperatures, which are expected to rise to the 40s.

After sunset, temperatures will drop until they dip into the 20s overnight.

Some snow showers are expected to move in on Saturday morning, and some may linger into the afternoon.

The snow is not expected to be too heavy, but some areas along the Jersey Shore could get an inch.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound Sunday, returning to the 50s, ahead of a mild week to welcome in March.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for alerts in your area

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 49, Low: 45

SATURDAY: High: 36, Low: 26

SUNDAY: High: 52, Low: 31

MONDAY: High: 45, Low: 33

TUESDAY: High: 49, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: High: 51, Low: 33

THURSDAY: High: 53, Low: 40