Weather Authority: Cold overnight leads to one more cool, drizzly day

After intermittent showers and rain all day, it will be a cold night in the suburbs, as the system bringing the cool temps and showers remains for another day.

Temperatures will drop into the low 40s for most locales in the region, while Philly should remain in the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Thursday will see fewer showers than Wednesday, but a northerly wind will keep temperatures cooler than average. Thursday’s high should only reach 60 degrees, with a chance of a spotty shower or two.

Friday will see the system begin to pull away, though a shower here and there is not out of the question. Highs Friday will reach the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, the weekend will be sunny, mild and very pleasant.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light rain early, partly cloudy overnight. Low: 44

THURSDAY: Cool, a shower. High: 60, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Spotty shower. High: 63, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Sunny mild. High: 68, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 53

MONDAY: Above average. High: 76, Low: 55

TUESDAY: More like late May. High: 78, Low: 58