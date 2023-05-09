Weather Authority: Comfortable, mild Thursday night leads to summer-like Friday

Thursday has been another beautiful day across the Delaware Valley with summer-like temps, under clear blue skies.

The Jersey shore is a bit cooler, but the wind is coming in off the water, and with water temps just approaching 60 degrees, that onshore flow makes it cooler, with highs topping out in the upper 60s.

Overnight into Friday morning, it will remain mild, with lows in the low 50s in the burbs and in the upper 50s in Philadelphia, under clear skies.

Kicking off the busy weekend, Friday will be the warmest day of this stretch, with highs reaching the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the pollen will be off the charts as there will be warmth, wind and dry conditions, so take those tissues.

Saturday will see showers all day, with highs in the mid-70s. The rain will push offshore by the early evening, just in time for those Saturday night plans.

Mother’s Day looks good under partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Perfect to take Mom to brunch or for walk or to just sit on a porch and catch up.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 57

FRIDAY: More like summer. High: 86, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 74, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 75, Low: 52

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Cloudy, warm. High: 80, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Much cooler. High: 68, Low: 50