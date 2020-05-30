Commissioner: 13 officers injured, 14 arrested during riots in Philadelphia

Thirteen Philadelphia police officers were injured during Saturday afternoon's protests in Center City, according to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

The officers reportedly sustained their injuries while attempting to control crowds, make arrests, prevent property breaches, and other acts of vandalism. Commissioner Outlaw says officers also had liquid and solid items thrown at them.

According to police, seven officers were treated with chemical burns to the face, four officers sustained head injuries, and four had injuries to various extremities. No word on the condition of the officers at this time.

Officials will provide an update on the number of injured civilians and their conditions in a future news conference.

To this point, 14 arrests have been made with more projected to come. Instances of looting were reported on West Walnut and West Chestnut Streets.

Officials say nine people were arrested for looting and robbery, three for firearms violations, and eight others were detained on code violation notices.

Philadelphia police have sought the help of neighboring police forces from Montgomery County, Bucks County, Abington Township, SEPTA and state police.

Philadelphia is currently under a mandatory curfew until 6 a.m Sunday.

