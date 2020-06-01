Commissioner: 692 arrests, 18 officers injured in weekend violence around Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed ongoing unrest, protests, and riots in the city on Monday.

After a weekend of nearly nonstop violence, the National Guard arrived late Sunday to help contain the continued disorder and destruction. Troopers and armed vehicles guarded City Hall early Monday morning with presence noted near other city landmarks.

During Monday afternoon's press conference about the ongoing events, Commissioner Outlaw detailed a summary of arrests for various offenses and the current number of officers injured.

A map visually demonstrated where arrests or incidents occurred by district and neighborhood.

The locations on the map include:

Kensington and Indiana Avenues Acts of vandalism followed by a 3-alarm fire caused by arson

52nd and Market Streets Multiple police vehicles set on fire by bricks, molotov cocktails At least 5 police officers injured

3600 Germantown Avenue Multiple business looted and vandalized

Altogether, police and fire authorities reported:

Total fire incidents; 692

Declared arson: 14

Commercial burglaries/looting: 185

Thefts: 4

Acts of graffiti: 4

Vandalism: 154

Rioting: 1

Propulsion of missile: 1

Vandalism: 1

In total 692 arrests were made since the violence began on Saturday. "That number will continue to grow as processing arrested persons continues," Commissioner Outlaw explained.

FAILURE TO DISPERSE:

Living in the city: 181

Living outside the city: 46

Unknown residence: 29

Without an address: 1

CURFEWS:

Living in the city: 133

Living outside the city: 27

Unknown residence: 1

INJURIES TO OFFICERS

Total: 18 injured officers

Hospitalized: 2

Officers sustained injuries ranging from chemical burns, head injuries and broken bones, according to Commissioner Outlaw.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed additional information will be provided later Monday.

