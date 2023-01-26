Weather Authority: Conditions drying out for blustery Thursday ahead of weekend warmup

The precipitation from Wednesday's storm is making way for a dry but blustery Thursday.

On Wednesday, some areas in Pennsylvania saw up to four inches of snow, while most of the area was hit with heavy rain.

Thursday's temperatures will be mild, but wind gusts will make it feel colder.

The rain has officially moved offshore and precipitation is not expected again until Sunday.

Conditions will be dry for the Eagles NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field before rain moves in around 11 p.m.

Temperatures for Sunday's game will be comfortable at 50 degrees at the start and 40s by the time the game ends.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 48, Low: 41

FRIDAY: High: 43, Low: 33

SATURDAY: High: 51, Low: 32

SUNDAY: High: 51, Low: 37

MONDAY: High: 48, Low: 40

TUESDAY: High: 44, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: High: 40, Low: 38