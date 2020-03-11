Coronavirus cases in Delaware climb to 45

There are now 45 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, according to state health officials. Six new cases were defined Friday.

Two unidentified patients are in critical condition, health officials said. 24 patients are men and 21 are female. The patients range from 14-years to 80-years-old. Five people are hospitalized.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Officials indicated the source of the virus for most of the cases is unknown, leading officials to suggest community spreading is occurring in Delaware.

Early in the outbreak, at least seven of the COVID-19 patients were tied to the University of Delaware community.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Delaware public schools closed for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University said in a statement that three of the patients had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CASES:

There are currently 45 COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 32

– Kent County: 5

– Sussex County: 8

Gov. John Carney is limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery, which went into effect Monday night. He also announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more and closed gaming at Delaware casinos.

“This is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty," Carney said. "If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse."

Meanwhile, the Delaware Department of Labor said Tuesday that it is expanding unemployment benefits to workers affected by the virus who would otherwise not typically qualify for benefits.

The new guidelines make workers eligible for unemployment benefits if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because of the virus outbreak or Carney’s state of emergency declaration.

Workers ordered by doctors to self-quarantine because of exposure or risk of exposure to the virus also will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Parents or guardians who have been forced to quit or take unpaid leave from their jobs to care for children because of mandated school closures will be eligible for benefits, as will workers forced to quit or take unpaid leave to care for a loved one who has the virus.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.