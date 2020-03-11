Coronavirus cases in Delaware surge to 16

Delaware health officials have announced eight more presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total number of cases to 16.

According to officals, seven of the eight individuals are New Castle County residents and one is the first reported case in Sussex County. Out of these cases one man in New Castle County is hospitalized.

Six of the seven New Castle County residents participated in the ChristianaCare Health System drive through testing event Friday. The Sussex County resident had a travel-related exposure. The source of the exposure of the remaining individuals is under investigation by the health department.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The University of Delaware previously announced that two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher tested positive for the coronavirus. All three are under the age of 30 and are currently self-isolated at home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Delaware public schools closed for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 concerns

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

A 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — virus particle. (NIH)

The University said in a statement that three of the patients had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.

Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

CASES:

There are currently 16 COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

– New Castle County: 15

– Kent County: 0

– Sussex County: 1

Gov. John Carney is limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery, which goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m. He also announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more and closed gaming at Delaware casinos.

“These restrictions will hit Delaware’s restaurants and bars especially hard,” said Gov. Carney. “Delawareans should continue to support these businesses, and their workers, by ordering take-out or delivery. Restaurants also remain a critical source of food for vulnerable populations. But this is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty. If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.