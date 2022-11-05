Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in central Pennsylvania shooting

article

A shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman, authorities said.

Officials in Lycoming County said a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

State police said arriving troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The troopers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the alleged gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118. No other details about the shooting or the victims was immediately released.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life."

"The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.