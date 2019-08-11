article

Bill Cosby's lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.

A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.

Defense lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution's case.

Bill Cosby, 81, is serving three to 10 years behind bars for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

A three-judge Superior Court panel will hear arguments Monday but is not expected to rule for several months.

The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct.