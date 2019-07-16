Couple takes epic wedding photos in Costco aisle where they first met

article

A Hawaii couple found love over a case of mac and cheese.

Jessica was shopping at a Costco in Waipahu, Hawaii with her roommate when she spotted a box of mac and cheese. She couldn't decide whether or not to buy it, so she recorded an Instagram Story, asking her followers for a bit of help.

Unbeknownst to Jessica, her future husband would make the final call. Brandon overheard her saying, “It’s good for you. It’s cheese – and it’s Costco.”

Jessica said he encouraged her to buy it and the two exchanged numbers.

Two years later, the couple wed in a beach-side ceremony in Honolulu, The Insider wrote. A month after they said their "I do's," the newlyweds decided to take it back to where it all started— Costco.

Jessica and Brandon took more wedding photos at the exact place they met.

The couple posed in the mac and cheese aisle.

Advertisement

"By the time we got to the aisle, there were different employees walking by congratulating us," Jessica said, according to a post on Costco's Facebook page. "Customers were shopping and laughing, taking pictures. Everyone was super nice."

They also fed each other Costco pizza because no Costco run is complete without a trip to the food court.