COVID-19 booster: CDC panel to vote on 3rd shot for immunocompromised after FDA approval

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is expected to vote Friday on administering COVID-19 booster shots to people with weakened immune systems following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will convene at 11 a.m. ET to discuss an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those who are immunocompromised, such as organ transplant recipients, cancer or HIV patients, or people with other conditions.

A vote is scheduled around 1 p.m. after evidence is presented, public comment and committee discussion, according to the agenda.

The meeting is the next step in the process of administering booster shots to the high-risk group, estimated to be no more than 3% of U.S. adults.

Late Thursday, the FDA announced its authorization of the additional COVID-19 booster vaccine for those with severely weakened immune systems as the highly contagious delta variant continues to fuel a resurgence of U.S. infections.

The CDC advisory committee must then meet to issue its own recommendation of the extra shots for certain immune-compromised groups. The CDC is then expected to accept the advisory group’s likely recommendation, giving its own endorsement and prompting the administration of booster shots in the U.S.

The CDC has previously identified immunocompromised people as being at higher risk for getting severely ill from COVID-19, more likely leading to hospitalization or death. Among them are people with HIV or AIDS, transplant recipients, some cancer patients and people with autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lupus, the CDC explains on its website.

It’s also harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications and diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people — and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.

FILE - A health worker administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination center on Aug. 12, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The FDA determined that patients with a high level of compromised immunity can receive a third dose of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna at least 28 days after getting their second shot. The FDA made no mention of immune-compromised patients who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19," Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, said in a statement.

The delta variant is currently surging through much of the country, pushing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths to heights not seen since last winter.

Importantly, the FDA’s decision only applies to this high-risk group. Fully vaccinated people who do not have weakened immune systems do not need booster shots "at this moment," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday — an assertion echoed by the CDC. Data is currently being collected for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, to determine if or when their protection falls below a critical level.

Emerging evidence has indicated people with weakened immune systems could benefit from a booster dose of vaccine in order to bump up their antibody response against the virus. Most recently, a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that a third dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients.

U.S. health officials have long said that people one day might need a booster, as they do for many other vaccines. That’s why studies are underway to test different approaches: simple third doses, mix-and-match tests using a different brand for a third dose, or experimental boosters tweaked to better match different variants.

Fauci added on Thursday during an interview with NBC’s "Today" that most people will "inevitably" need a booster dose in the future.

"No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection," Fauci said.

Meanwhile, Israel has already started giving boosters to older adults. Several other countries, including Germany, Russia and the U.K., have approved them for some people.

"This is all going to be very personalized," cautioned Dr. Dorry Segev, a transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins University who is running a major National Institutes of Health study of extra shots for organ recipients. For some people, a third dose "increases their immune response. Yet for some people, it does not seem to. We don’t quite know who’s who yet."

