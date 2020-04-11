COVID-19 cases growing in Delaware prison system

More coronavirus cases were reported Friday among Delaware’s prison population and correctional department staff.

The Department of Correction said two more inmates at the state’s maximum-security prison have contracted COVID-19. One of the offenders was admitted to an area hospital on Thursday but was not in the intensive care unit. Both inmates were part of a unit that also housed two other inmates who tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Officials on Tuesday moved offenders out of that unit to a vacant building across the compound to provide more physical separation among inmates.

DOC officials also said positive tests for a probation officer and a correctional officer assigned to the Sussex Community Corrections Center were verified Friday. That brings the total for correctional officers to 10 and for probation officers to two.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Carney on Friday formally extended a state-of-emergency declaration that he issued March 12. Under state law, a state of emergency cannot continue for more than 30 days without being renewed.

As of Friday, officials had reported more than 1,320 cases of coronavirus in Delaware and 32 virus-related deaths.

Officials noted Friday that they are now reporting deaths not just of people known to have COVID-19, but also “probable” deaths where a person was exposed to a confirmed case and had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but was never tested.

Seven of the nine new deaths reported Friday involved residents of long-term care facilities. Officials said 19 care facilities have reported almost 100 cases of COVID-19 involving residents or staff, and 21 deaths.

More than 180 people were hospitalized as of Friday, with almost 50 reported to be critically ill.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

CASES:

– New Castle County: 751

– Kent County: 230

– Sussex County: 336

– Unknown: 9

The Associated Press contributed to this report.