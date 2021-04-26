COVID-19 outbreak at Penn Valley Elementary School

A second grade classroom is quaranting after an outbreak of COVID-19 rocked them at Penn Valley Elementary School.

So far, eight people in the classroom have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first time school officials say they have seen linked in-school transmission of the virus.

It is not known what the cause behind the outbreak is, but officials from the school are investigating a potentially faulty HVAC system.

The Lower Merion School District says that circulation was operating at 30% but has been inspected and has been working at full capacity.

School officials are also investigating the source of the outbreak and whether it is the result of a variant strain of the COVID-19 virus.

"LMSD continues to work with and update MCOPH regarding this outbreak and all reported cases of COVID-19 within the District," said the school in a statement.

