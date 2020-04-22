COVID-19 patient on ventilator awaits plasma transfusion

A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient on ventilator at a New Jersey hospital is in need desperate need of a plasma transfusion.

"My mother went from not knowing why we were taking her to the hospital to not able to breathe that's how quickly this moves," the patient's son Noe Sepulveda told FOX 29.

Time is of the essence for Teresa Sepulveda, of Pine Hill, New Jersey. The COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees.

Noe, a nurse anesthetist at that hospital and a COVID-19 survivor, is her number one advocate. He says two weeks ago his mom's doctors signed off on a Mayo Clinic study for a convalescent plasma transfusion because nothing else was working. Virtua Hospital says the transfusion is a go once they receive the plasma from the Red Cross.

"On Monday, they told us 24-48 hours your mother will have plasma that's what they told our doctor. It is now Wednesday and she still doesn't have the plasma," Noe said.

Noe says his mom is a mariachi singer, a mother of six, a beloved grandmother, and a woman of faith.

"She's a beautiful woman inside and out," he said. "We're hopeful one day and fearful the next. There is not much else we can do but wait and hope."

The American Red Cross released the following statement reading in part:

﻿"The American Red Cross and Virtua Health are closely coordinating on this individual's treatment concerning convalescent plasma needs, and together we are making every effort to qualify and schedule a potential donor identified by the hospital. Red cross’s intention to provide the patient with the plasma within the next few days."

___

