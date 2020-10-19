Crash causes delays on I-95 in Tinicum Township

article

A crash is causing delays in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Tinicum Township.

It happened near milepost 9.5 around 6 p.m. Monday.

State police say one person has died. Southbound lanes are currently closed. Commuters should avoid the area.

No word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

