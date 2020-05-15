Crew battling 4-alarm fire at in East Frankford

article

Fire crews are on the scene of a 4-alarm blaze in East Frankford that reportedly tore through several stores and apartments.

Firefighters responded to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue sometime before 1 p.m. The fire appears to be over a uniform shop.

Officials on the scene say about 140 firefighters and 57 pieces of equipment immediately responded to the area.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time. No word on what sparked the fire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP